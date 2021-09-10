Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Louisiana State Police holds news conference on reforms within agency

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State Police (LSP) will hold a news conference to explain reforms within the law enforcement agency.

LSP officials are also expected to address the high-profile arrests of Ronald Greene and Aaron Bowman in the Monroe area.

Ronald Greene died following his arrest in 2019.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. It will be streaming live inside this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police footage
Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police
Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive
Bastrop Mayor responds to police chief suspension
Fredion Tyjuan Evans, 24
Ruston police searching for suspect in Winona Drive fatal shooting
Fewer evacuees from Hurricane Ida are staying in Monroe.
Evacuees moved from the Monroe Civic Center to Liller Marbles Community Center
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test

Latest News

KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast
Dale Brown Court?
LSU Board of Supervisors votes to name PMAC’s court in honor of former coach Dale Brown
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Meet Roberta! She's about 4 months old and ready for adoption!
Adopt a Pet: Roberta!