OPSO identifies victim in Winnsboro Rd. homicide

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim in connection to the Sept. 4, 2021, homicide on Winnsboro Rd.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rodrecas McNeal, 34, of West Monroe, was identified as the victim. Investigators say three others were wounded in the shooting.

RELATED CONTENT: Deadly Winnsboro Road shooting under investigation

The agency is continuing its investigation into the Winnsboro Rd. homicide.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.