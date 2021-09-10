Monroe community centers housing Ida evacuees remain closed to public

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two City of Monroe community centers will remain closed to the public, according to Communications Director Michelli Martin.

The Liller Marbles Community Center and the Henrietta Johnson Community Center are currently housing evacuees from Hurricane Ida. The City of Monroe sent out an updated report on how many evacuees are living at each center:

Liller Marbles Community Center - 80 evacuees

Henrietta Johnson Community Center - 134 evacuees

While these two community centers are housing evacuees, they will remain closed to the public, says Martin.

The City of Monroe has asked the community to respect the privacy of the evacuees and refrain from attempting to enter the community centers.

