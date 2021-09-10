Advertisement

Does Shreveport have a gang problem?

((Source: Gray Media))
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many of the recent shootings in Shreveport have involved juveniles. The participation of area youths has some wondering if there is a gang problem in the city.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says there in an ongoing problem with around seven to nine gangs in the area.

“Shreveport has a gang problem, a gang problem within young people. Not that kind of gang problem you remember with the Crips and the Bloods. They are not as organized,” said Prator.

Community activist and People’s Promise Founder, Breka Peoples, says she believes Caddo Schools needs to have outreach activities for kids and introduce them to trade school centers.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from city officials on the issue.

