Bastrop Board of Alderpersons asks Attorney General for help

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - More confusion in Bastrop. On September 9th, The Bastrop Board of Alderpersons held a regular meeting, and the appointment of Police Chief Carl Givens was a topic of much discussion.

The Board voted on Givens appointment at a previous meeting. Out of the five-member board, two abstained, two voted in favor, and one voted no. At the meeting, City Attorney Ricky Smith announced the vote failed, citing the need for a majority vote of all members for an appointment to pass.

Days later, Mayor Betty Alford-Olive announced that after further research, only a majority of voting members was needed meaning the appointment passed.

On Thursday, KNOE obtained a memo written by Smith to the Mayor, saying, “I believe the plurality vote in favor of the chief of police appointment was insufficient and that a majority of the membership present was the voting requirement.”

At the meeting on September 9th, Smith and a different attorney, Rodney Pierre, argued over Smith’s interpretation.

“You find me, someone, that says a plurality of deliberative body when all members are present carries,” explained Smith. “The fact that they voted abstention is their prerogative.”

Pierre disagreed, saying, “simply put, you all passed it. He should have been put in.”

Mayor Olive brought in former mayors to back up her decision to hire Givens.

“Two people chose not to vote,” said former Bastrop Mayor Clarence Hawkins. “Three people who did vote. One voted no. Two voted yes. Of the folks who voted, the mayor’s recommendation was made.”

“In a two one two vote, unless there is an ordinance of something having to do with a state statute, the motion would pass,” said former Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo. Mayo is paid as a consultant by the City of Bastrop.

Towards the end of the meeting, the board agreed to refer the case to the Louisiana Attorney General for a ruling.

Until that ruling comes down, Givens will remain chief once his current 30-day suspension ends.

Givens was suspended by the Civil Service Board for liking posts on Mayor Olive’s campaign Facebook page.

