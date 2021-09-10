Adopt a Pet: Roberta!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In this week’s Adopt a Pet segment, we’re meeting Roberta at River Cities Humane Society for Cats in Monroe.

She’s about 4 months old and available for adoption! You can fill out an adoption application on their website and then they’ll call you to schedule an appointment to meet all the cats.

If you’d like to volunteer or foster there are applications for those on the website as well. Kim Taraba with the shelter says donating is a great way to support the shelter, but also volunteering your time can really help the staff out.

They’re participating in Clear the Shelters next weekend too, you can read more about it here.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information.

And stay tuned for their big fundraiser Tails at Twilight! Mark your calendars for October 30th and keep monitoring their Facebook page and website for all the event details.

