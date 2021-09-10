Advertisement

Active shooter reported at Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active...
Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active shooter.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active shooter, WXIX reported.

The 88th Air Base Wing stationed at the base confirmed the lockdown Thursday night on Twitter.

The shooter was reported in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center building just before 9:30 p.m.

Security forces are sweeping the building and the base remains on lockdown.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keejuan Hendricks and Lavonte Holly
NELA teen murder suspect arrested
LDWF agents investigate fatal boating incident in Catahoula Parish
Louisiana State Police footage
Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police
John Bradshaw, 24 - booked into Morehouse Parish Jail.
Arrest made after Arkansas man shot in Morehouse Parish
Fewer evacuees from Hurricane Ida are staying in Monroe.
Evacuees moved from the Monroe Civic Center to Liller Marbles Community Center

Latest News

Juvenile with gunshot wound found dead in front of house in Natchitoches; suspect arrested
BASTROP COUNCIL
Bastrop Board of Alderpersons asks Attorney General for help
Bastrop Board of Alderpersons asks Attorney General for help
Bastrop Board of Alderpersons asks Attorney General for help
Fall 2021 elections in La. rescheduled due to impact of Hurricane Ida