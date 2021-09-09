Warhawk Harley-Davidson contributing toward Hurricane Ida relief in Houma

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Warhawk Harley-Davidson in Monroe is partnering with other dealerships and riding groups to help Hurricane Ida victims in their recovery efforts.

Wednesday morning, Warhawk Harley-Davidson traveled to bring a large number of supplies to people at the Zydeco Harley-Davidson dealership in Houma.

This is a collective effort between Warhawk Harley-Davidson, Cajun Harley-Davidson, Bon Ami riding club, 21 Brotherhood, Cajun Riders club and the Zydeco dealership Warhawk owns in Houma.

The city suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ida, but the dealership there is still standing with only roof and water damage.

Now, other dealerships are working to bring supplies to people since power isn’t expected to be restored soon.

Some supplies include non-perishable items, gasoline, palettes of water, toiletry products and more.

“We’re in direct contact with our employees. Most all have damage to their homes, as well as everybody else in the city. Everything is really messed up down there. We’re trying to take tarps, blankets, fans anything that they can use to try to help them survive till we get power there,” Warhawk Harley-Davidson owner Dale Condra said.

They plan on taking weekly trips to Houma with more supplies depending on what people need.

Condra says the people of Houma are resilient and will come back from this.

“They’re not waiting on people to help them. They’re already out doing stuff and trying to get their city back to working order. It’s not their first rodeo. Houma has been through many hurricanes. Those guys know what to do and they’re generational families. They’ve been there forever. They’re not leaving. They’re gonna rebuild. We’ll come back strong and get through it,” Condra said.

Some of the most requested items are diapers, paper products, non-perishable items, and mosquito spray.

If you’d like to donate, bring supplies to the Warhawk Harley-Davidson in Monroe.

