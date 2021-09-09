Advertisement

ULM’s new technology helped a women walk again after a devastating accident

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A woman seriously injured in a crash can walk again. The new high-tech device at ULM helped her get back on her feet. A trip to visit family for Easter turned into a nightmare for Morgan Barthol.

“All of a sudden the truck crossed the center line and hit us head-on,” she said.

The crash happened on Highway 165 near Mer Rouge in Morehouse Parish. While the car was on fire, Barthol says witnesses helped get her three children out. Barthol’s husband tried to get her out, but she was trapped.

“There was a hole where the door had gapped from the frame of the vehicle, and I told him to just pull, I don’t care, just pull get me out. Afterward, the car exploded at that point,” she said.

Her husband and children were not injured but Barthol wasn’t so lucky.

“I had six surgeries to reconstruct my feet from the crush and sheer injuries from the accident. I had a broken wrist a fractured sternum and broken ribs. It was just a plethora of injuries,” she said.

Experts say her recovery process relied heavily on the Alter G Anti-Gravity Treadmill. ULM is the only place in Northeast Louisiana with this high-tech device.

“When her doctor gave her the orders to start walking, he said the only way you’re going to start walking again is with an Alter-G because an Alter-G can take away a person’s body percentage, on how much they’re walking. So if you want someone to walk 50% of their body weight or 20%, you can do that with an alter G,” Phillip Thibodeaux with Sterlington Physical Therapy, said.

“And there’s really no other way to be that specific except with this machine, so it allows quicker recovery,” Michael Hildebrand with Sterlington Physical Therapy said.

Barthol says this crash brought her family closer together.

“That day is very much a testament to what God can do,” she said.

Five months after the crash, she has almost made a full recovery and is back on her feet.

