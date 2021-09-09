St. Francis NICU nurse works alongside the staff who helped her when she was in the NICU

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re continuing to highlight stories of survival from families who relied on St. Francis Medical Center.

The $50K Giveaway raffle raises money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at the hospital. And Kelly McEacharn and her family know what it’s like to need those services.

She spent 17 days in the NICU.

“I was born at 34 weeks, so a few weeks premature and my mom and I had a blood incompatibility the ABO and RH factor,” explains McEacharn, an RN in the St. Francis’ NICU, “so those two combined is like very dangerous and the rho gam shot that works on some women to help prevent that, it didn’t work on her, so they had told her - she had my sister and my sister was actually in here before me - and the doctor told her it’s not wise to have any more kids and then like 9 months later she was pregnant with me and really they didn’t know if they were gonna be able to get me here alive so it’s just pretty much a miracle all the way around.”

Now, she’s working in the NICU alongside the nurses and doctors who took care of her. Clay Brown was one of the nurses.

“We have had several that has actually come back through as parents and give birth to the children, we’ve had several that’s come back through wanting to be nurses and just wound up going different directions but she’s one of the first that’s actually come back and worked with us for a long time and I believe she’s got a very good future,” says Brown, an RN at the St. Francis NICU.

Brown and McEacharn say part of the reason they wanted to share their story was to encourage parents with kids in the NICU.

“Even though my baby is so tiny and looks so sickly now, they can have a great future even if they do have a little bit of a harder start in the beginning,” says McEacharn.

“You fall in love with the parents, you fall in love with the staff this is one area that has such longevity a lot of the same people are still here working that I started off with,” says Brown.

Now McEacharn gets to take care of the babies she was once like.

“I spent my first Christmas up here which was weird because like last year I was like working Christmas Eve and I was like this is so weird to think that 23 years ago I was up here too.”

To support the NICU, as well as other services at the hospital, you can buy a ticket to the St. Francis Foundation’s $50K Giveaway raffle.

Tickets are $50 each and you can buy them online here along with all Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union locations, Creed & Creed, the St. Francis Medical Office in Ruston, the gift shop at the St. Francis Medical Center’s downtown Monroe campus, and the gift shop at the Community Health Center on Tower Drive in Monroe. There’s no limit to how many you can purchase.

Sales will continue until midnight on Oct. 8 and the winning ticket will be drawn on Oct. 14, 2021.

