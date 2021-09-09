Advertisement

Ruston police searching for suspect in Winona Drive fatal shooting

Fredion Tyjuan Evans, 24
Fredion Tyjuan Evans, 24(Source: Ruston PD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Ruston say they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Winona Drive. They say they are looking for Fredion Tyjuan Evans, 24, who is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

RPD released the following information about the incident on Thursday:

On 9/6/2021 the Ruston Police Department responded to Winona Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a young male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Northern Louisiana Medical Center where he would subsequently succumb to his injuries.

After several interviews and additional information received by investigators, an arrest warrant was obtained for 24-year-old Fredion Tyjuan Evans for Second Degree Murder.

Ruston Police Investigators are asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fredrion Davis call the department at 318-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111.

A tip may also be submitted online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com, or text “TIP515” to Crimes (274637) to send a text message. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if information leads to arrest or indictment

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keejuan Hendricks and Lavonte Holly
NELA teen murder suspect arrested
LDWF agents investigate fatal boating incident in Catahoula Parish
John Bradshaw, 24 - booked into Morehouse Parish Jail.
Arrest made after Arkansas man shot in Morehouse Parish
Fewer evacuees from Hurricane Ida are staying in Monroe.
Evacuees moved from the Monroe Civic Center to Liller Marbles Community Center
217 Stacy Drive in Monroe
UPDATE: Victim in Monroe shooting has died, suspect wanted

Latest News

Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards updates on state’s response to Hurricane Ida
Tickets are on sale for the $50K Giveaway now, raising money for women's, children's, and...
St. Francis NICU nurse works alongside the staff who helped her when she was in the NICU
Gridiron Tales Emmy Nomination 2021
Aaron Dietrich’s “Gridiron Tales” on KNOE 8 News nominated for Emmy
Juvenile with gunshot wound found dead in front of house in Natchitoches