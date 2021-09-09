Ruston police searching for suspect in Winona Drive fatal shooting

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Ruston say they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Winona Drive. They say they are looking for Fredion Tyjuan Evans, 24, who is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

RPD released the following information about the incident on Thursday:

On 9/6/2021 the Ruston Police Department responded to Winona Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a young male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Northern Louisiana Medical Center where he would subsequently succumb to his injuries.

After several interviews and additional information received by investigators, an arrest warrant was obtained for 24-year-old Fredion Tyjuan Evans for Second Degree Murder.

Ruston Police Investigators are asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fredrion Davis call the department at 318-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111.

A tip may also be submitted online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com, or text “TIP515” to Crimes (274637) to send a text message. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if information leads to arrest or indictment

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.