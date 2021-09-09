Advertisement

Dolphin trapped by Ida rescued from Louisiana canal

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dolphin that lost its way during Hurricane Ida was returned to the Gulf in a huge rescue effort dubbed “Operation Free Flipper.”

Following the storm, the juvenile bottlenose dolphin was spotted in a canal in Slidell, Louisiana. Officials believe it was pushed inland through an estuary and became trapped.

Local and federal agencies, plus animal rescue organizations, teamed up for the relocation operation.

Roughly a dozen people entered the canal and used nets to corral the wayward mammal. It was then carried to a waiting vehicle with a water tank inside.

After being examined by marine mammal experts, the dolphin was deemed healthy and transported with a police escort to the Mississippi coast.

The operation came to an end as the dolphin was safely released to the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keejuan Hendricks and Lavonte Holly
NELA teen murder suspect arrested
LDWF agents investigate fatal boating incident in Catahoula Parish
John Bradshaw, 24 - booked into Morehouse Parish Jail.
Arrest made after Arkansas man shot in Morehouse Parish
217 Stacy Drive in Monroe
UPDATE: Victim in Monroe shooting has died, suspect wanted
Fewer evacuees from Hurricane Ida are staying in Monroe.
Evacuees moved from the Monroe Civic Center to Liller Marbles Community Center

Latest News

A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit
In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland,...
FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul
LIVE: Attorney general address Texas abortion law
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman claims she was escorted off plane due to 'unacceptable' outfit
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan