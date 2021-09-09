Advertisement

CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will remain stable or uncertain over the next four weeks.

That’s the third week in a row with the same expectations.

The CDC projects COVID deaths in the United States could hit 710,000 by Oct. 2.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll is currently more than 650,000.

Just over 53% of Americans are considered fully vaccinated, the CDC says.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keejuan Hendricks and Lavonte Holly
NELA teen murder suspect arrested
LDWF agents investigate fatal boating incident in Catahoula Parish
John Bradshaw, 24 - booked into Morehouse Parish Jail.
Arrest made after Arkansas man shot in Morehouse Parish
217 Stacy Drive in Monroe
UPDATE: Victim in Monroe shooting has died, suspect wanted
Fewer evacuees from Hurricane Ida are staying in Monroe.
Evacuees moved from the Monroe Civic Center to Liller Marbles Community Center

Latest News

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets
Louisiana State Police footage
Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police
Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.
The rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting airline bookings and further...
Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales