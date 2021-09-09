Advertisement

Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police footage
Louisiana State Police footage
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (AP) — As the Louisiana State Police reel from the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene — a case blown open this year by long-withheld video of troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black motorist — an Associated Press investigation has revealed it is part of a pattern of violence shrouded in secrecy.

An AP review of investigative records and newly obtained videos identified at least a dozen cases in which troopers or bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.

The revelations come as civil rights leaders seek a federal investigation into potential systemic racism in the state police.

Read the Full AP report.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keejuan Hendricks and Lavonte Holly
NELA teen murder suspect arrested
LDWF agents investigate fatal boating incident in Catahoula Parish
John Bradshaw, 24 - booked into Morehouse Parish Jail.
Arrest made after Arkansas man shot in Morehouse Parish
217 Stacy Drive in Monroe
UPDATE: Victim in Monroe shooting has died, suspect wanted
Fewer evacuees from Hurricane Ida are staying in Monroe.
Evacuees moved from the Monroe Civic Center to Liller Marbles Community Center

Latest News

Harley-Davidson dealerships and riding clubs are working together to collect and distribute...
Warhawk Harley-Davidson contributing toward Hurricane Ida relief in Houma
Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive
Bastrop Mayor responds to police chief suspension
Bastrop Mayor responds to police chief suspension
Bastrop Mayor responds to police chief suspension
ULM's Anti-Gravity Treadmill has helped a woman walk again
ULM’s new technology helped a women walk again after a devastating accident