Bastrop Mayor responds to police chief suspension

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive denies that her relationship with Police Chief Carl Givens is what led him to be named chief.

Givens is currently serving a 30-day suspension for liking posts originating from Alford-Olive’s campaign Facebook page.

Alford-Olive told KNOE that she’s known Givens since he was a kid, but added that he was given the position solely because of his experience in law enforcement.

“I have known a lot of people since they were kids,” Alford-Olive explained. “I have lived here all my life. To say that I have known him ever since he was a child. I have known a lot of people. So I don’t think that can be misconstrued to suggest anything.”

When asked if his political support had anything to do with Givens being named chief, Alford-Olive said the following.

“Absolutely not. There was no political support to even speak of.”

The Mayor suggested that only four officers had the qualifications to be named chief. She chose Givens based on merit.

“All four people were interviewed,” Alford-Olive said. “All four people were asked the same questions, and Chief Givens was my appointment.”

Mayor Alford-Olive isn’t appointing an acting police chief, but says she will take on some of the responsibilities.

“I met with the department yesterday, and presently I asked them to direct anything to me that they need to direct to me,” Alford-Olive said.

Alford-Olive said keeping citizens safe remains her focus even during the staff shakeup.

“We are going to do our very best to make sure that during this timeframe that safety remains the top priority for this city,” Mayor Alford-Olive told KNOE.

Alford-Olive says Chief Givens has her full support and will return as chief once his suspension ends.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.