Aaron Dietrich’s “Gridiron Tales” on KNOE 8 News nominated for Emmy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Aaron Dietrich’s “Gridiron Tales,” which aired as part of KNOE 8 News, has been nominated for an Emmy.

The announcement was made as part of the Mid-America Emmy nominations on Sept. 9, 2021. Winners will be announced on Oct. 23.

This is Aaron’s fifth nomination in the last four years.

“Gridiron Tales” was five-week series that featured legendary coaches, players and games in the history of Northeast Louisiana football.

You can watch a few of the features below.

Click here to see all the Gridiron Tales

