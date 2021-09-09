Advertisement

Aaron Dietrich’s “Gridiron Tales” on KNOE 8 News nominated for Emmy

Gridiron Tales Emmy Nomination 2021
Gridiron Tales Emmy Nomination 2021(Source: Mid-America Emmy Awards)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Aaron Dietrich’s “Gridiron Tales,” which aired as part of KNOE 8 News, has been nominated for an Emmy.

The announcement was made as part of the Mid-America Emmy nominations on Sept. 9, 2021. Winners will be announced on Oct. 23.

This is Aaron’s fifth nomination in the last four years.

“Gridiron Tales” was five-week series that featured legendary coaches, players and games in the history of Northeast Louisiana football.

You can watch a few of the features below.

Click here to see all the Gridiron Tales

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keejuan Hendricks and Lavonte Holly
NELA teen murder suspect arrested
LDWF agents investigate fatal boating incident in Catahoula Parish
John Bradshaw, 24 - booked into Morehouse Parish Jail.
Arrest made after Arkansas man shot in Morehouse Parish
217 Stacy Drive in Monroe
UPDATE: Victim in Monroe shooting has died, suspect wanted
Fewer evacuees from Hurricane Ida are staying in Monroe.
Evacuees moved from the Monroe Civic Center to Liller Marbles Community Center

Latest News

Juvenile with gunshot wound found dead in front of house in Natchitoches
LSP Beatings
Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police (Video)
Louisiana State Police footage
Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police
Harley-Davidson dealerships and riding clubs are working together to collect and distribute...
Warhawk Harley-Davidson contributing toward Hurricane Ida relief in Houma