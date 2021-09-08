Advertisement

Stolen dog found in Md. gets private flight home to N.C.

By Abby Isaacs
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) – A woman in Maryland didn’t think she would be reunited with a stolen dog found hundreds of miles away from his home.

But in just a few days, Nigel was back with his family, all because the community came together.

“They got him home to me. And as you see, I haven’t, but he has not left my side,” said Shelia Salazar, Nigel’s owner.

It took an entire community working together to make this reunion possible.

Nigel was found roaming in an alley in Maryland on Sept. 1.

Community researcher Leah Biddinger used her handheld scanner to check him for a microchip and got a match to an owner in North Carolina.

Salazar said Nigel was stolen from her Fayetteville neighborhood a few days prior.

“Then that’s when, you know, it was kind of like, ‘Ok. What do we do?” Biddinger said.

Nigel stayed at Dog E. Stylz in Essex while they reached out to Amelia Air, an organization that saves animals from high kill shelters and flies them to rescues who can find them homes.

“Get animals out of bad situations, back into good situations. They are an amazing organization,” Biddinger said.

Two Virginia pilots volunteered to fly Nigel home, and Sunday he made the trip first class, of course.

“It was good to see him go home. He was happy. You know what I mean? He snuggled in my lap,” pilot Jordan McCarthy said.

Salazar, who had just adopted Nigel from a shelter in May, was extremely grateful, especially because it’s not the first dog that has been stolen from her, but it’s the first happy ending.

“Knowing that we were able, the rescue community was able to come together and make this happen, it’s overwhelming. Like I’m still, you know, in awe of what happened,” Biddinger said.

Virginia non-profit Amelia Air has a goal to save at least 500 animals each year by taking them off death row and flying them to rescues that will help find their forever homes.

