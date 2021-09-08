Sept. 8 last day for Creed & Creed Early Bird Special

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - While tickets for the $50K Giveaway will still be sold until midnight Oct. 8, tickets for the Creed & Creed Early Bird Special close tonight (Sept. 8th) at midnight. If you buy a ticket online before then you’ll be entered for the chance to win an extra $5,000.

Aimee Kane with the St. Francis Foundation says when they did their Early Bird Special last year, they noticed a lot of people buying tickets to enter. She says cash seemed to speak to people, which is one of the reasons they wanted to change the raffle this year and give $50,000 to one lucky winner.

The St. Francis Medical Center Foundation’s $50K Giveaway raises money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at the hospital.

In the past, they’ve used funds to build a new helipad, move and upgrade the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), and add 10 beds to the adult ICU.

This year, they’re looking to redesign the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with new technology, “rooming-in” type rooms that allow parents to stay with their kids before going home, and more organizational space.

You can buy tickets here. They’re $50 each and there’s no limit to how many you can buy.

