Ruston man accused of attempted murder

Sarnell Baldwin, 28, of Ruston
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Officers of the Ruston Police Department arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting.

According to arrest records, Sarnell Baldwin, 28, was arrested Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

Police say Baldwin was involved in a prior domestic incident in which shots were fired.

He was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on three charges: aggravated assault with a firearm, battery of a dating partner, and attempted second-degree murder.

