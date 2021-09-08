Project Restore closet opens in Bastrop church

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana is partnering with a church in Bastrop to help families in need of clothing.

Project Restore is a volunteer-run clothes closet that not only gives families clothing but also hope.

“Our mission at the Children’s Coalition is to create communities where children and families thrive. In order for them to thrive, we have to make sure they can meet their basic needs. We want to ensure that our families are thriving, that they’re self-sufficient and that we, as individuals in the communities, are able to help those families thrive in the community in where they reside,” Family Resource Director LaToya McCoy-Holston said.

People can schedule appointments to look through the closet, which has sizes for infants all the way to adults.

McCoy-Holston says Pastor Eddie Douzart III helped bring this vision to life.

“Honestly, it was almost like a dream come true. I’ve been praying about the Genesis Center being a place that can really be a blessing, not just a place where we can congregate and celebrate, but a place that people can come to, and actually find refuge and have their needs met. God brought the LaToya and I together, and it was a perfect opportunity for us to extend the services that we offer already.”

They say the closet has been busy since they opened in August.

“The families have been overjoyed with what they’ve been able to receive just coming here with the clothing, diapers and household items that have been provided as well as financial assistance,” McCoy-Holston said.

The closet is located inside the Genesis Center across from the New Morning Star Baptist Church in Bastrop.

If you’d like to donate, they’re accepting donations at the Genesis Center.

To schedule an appointment for the closet, contact the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana or New Morning Star Baptist Church.

