NELA teen murder suspect arrested

Keejuan Hendricks and Lavonte Holly
Keejuan Hendricks and Lavonte Holly(Farmerville PD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A teenager accused of committing murder in Union Parish has been arrested.

According to the Farmerville Police Department, Keejuan Hendricks, 16, was arrested on Sept. 7, 2021, and booked into Green Oak Detention Center without incident.

Police say Hendricks and Lavonte M. Holly, 16, are suspects in a murder that happened Friday, August 20th, 2021, on Camp Road. According to information released at the time of the homicide, police said a shooting led to the death of a Bernice resident. Chief Bim Coulberston said it appears the motive was robbery and the victim gave the juveniles a ride and upon reaching their destination, he was shot and killed and the juveniles fled.

As of Sept. 8, police were still looking for Holly. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to contact Farmerville PD at (318) 368-2226 or Crime Stoppers of Union Parish at (318)368-9679.

You can also submit your tips online https://www.facebook.com/CrimeStoppersUP/.

