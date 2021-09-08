Advertisement

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns to New York City streets

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to New York City’s streets this year with COVID-19 protocols including a vaccination requirement for parade volunteers.

Macy’s says the Nov. 25 parade will be broadcast on NBC and will feature the traditional giant balloons, celebrity performers, clowns and marching bands.

Macy’s presented a curtailed version of the parade last year with balloons and performers confined to an area near the retailer’s flagship Manhattan store.

Marching bands that had been slated to join the 2020 parade will be participating this year instead.

Parade staff members and volunteers will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

217 Stacy Drive in Monroe
UPDATE: Victim in Monroe shooting has died, suspect wanted
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
Chance Vincent Pybas
West Monroe man accused of setting stolen vehicle on fire
Family members say if it weren't for the quick actions of 10-year-old Nevaeh Gallegos, her...
Girl, 10, saves grandmother allegedly set on fire by ex-boyfriend
A door is propped open to a warehouse in Independence, Louisiana, used as an evacuation shelter...
Licenses revoked of nursing homes involved in warehouse shelter evacuation where 7 died

Latest News

A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M....
US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial set to begin for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials exceeded their authority by imposing...
Judge: Florida can’t enforce ban on school mask mandates
The California Parole Board found last month that Sirhan Sirhan no longer poses a threat to...
Ethel Kennedy: RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan shouldn’t be freed
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
World health leader urges halt to booster shots for rest of year