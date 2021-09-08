Advertisement

LDWF agents investigate fatal boating incident in Catahoula Parish

By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A fatal boating incident is being investigated by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

According to LDWF, it occurred Sunday in Catahoula Parish. Enforcement agents say the body of Kevin E. Evans, 50, of Lafayette, was turned over to the Catahoula Parish Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of Evans’ death.

A news release from LDWF stated that agents were notified around 6:39 p.m. Sunday about a single vessel incident in Bayou Louis. Enforcement agents received additional information from witnesses. Witnesses say Evans was seen skiing behind a vessel when he fell into the water.

Witnesses at the bayou also said Evans was struck by the prop in the leg as he attempted to get into the back of the vessel, which caused a severe cut to his leg.

LDWF agents reported that occupants of the vessel got Evans into their vessel and called for help. The agency confirmed Evans was pronounced dead on the bank shortly after the incident.

For this fatal boating incident, LDWF will be the lead investigative agency.

The agency stated Evans was wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident.

