Fall 2021 elections in La. rescheduled due to impact of Hurricane Ida

(WDBJ7)
By Rachael Thomas
Sep. 8, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Fall elections in Louisiana have been rescheduled due to the serious impacts of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the coast on Aug. 29 as a Category 4 storm.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced that Governor John Bel Edwards has agreed with his recommendation to delay the fall elections.

“I am thankful that the governor has recognized the importance of our recommendation to move the October 9 election to November 13 and the November 13 election to December 11,” Ardoin said. “This will allow our staff and local partners more time to properly prepare for a statewide election while ensuring the integrity of our election processes and that our voters’ traditional voting habits are as undisturbed as possible.”

More information about the elections will be released soon.

