Evacuees moved from the Monroe Civic Center to Liller Marbles Community Center

Fewer evacuees from Hurricane Ida are staying in Monroe.(KNOE)
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fewer evacuees from Hurricane Ida are staying in Monroe. City officials said the state moved some evacuees to shelters closer to their homes down south so they can access their homes to see what needs to be repaired.

Now, the remaining evacuees that were staying at the Monroe Civic Center have been moved to Liller Marbles Community Center.

There are now 80 evacuees in Liller Marbles and 134 evacuees that are in the Henrietta Johnson Community Center. Communications Director for the City of Monroe, Michelli Martin, said the Red Cross is now running the shelters.

“Right now the Red Cross is operating both of the shelters here in the City of Monroe. They’re doing a terrific job. Um, they have volunteers who are working in those facilities and they also have medical staffing right now. Both community centers have 2 medical personals,” said Martin.

Martin said more evacuees from Terrebonne and St. John Parishes may be leaving soon as well but there’s no limit on their stay.

