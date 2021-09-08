Advertisement

Dentures lost at state fair, owner to be reunited soon

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.(Source: Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some dentures lost at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield will soon be back in the mouth of their owner.

The Illinois State Police took to social media this week, showing a picture of a smiling trooper holding the false teeth in the bottom of a clear plastic cup.

“Are you missing something?” the Facebook post asked.

In a “breaking news” update, ISP announced their toothy case had been solved.

“The owner has been in contact with the lost and found and should be reunited with their previously misplaced pearly whites very soon,” the post said. “Thank you to all that made this reunion a reality. Thank you and now back to your regularly scheduled scrolling.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

217 Stacy Drive in Monroe
UPDATE: Victim in Monroe shooting has died, suspect wanted
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
Chance Vincent Pybas
West Monroe man accused of setting stolen vehicle on fire
Family members say if it weren't for the quick actions of 10-year-old Nevaeh Gallegos, her...
Girl, 10, saves grandmother allegedly set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!

Latest News

A Minnesota farmer has put his own spin on the traditional corn maze by creating a hemp maze to...
Farmer makes a hemp field maze
Mementos of lives lost on 9/11 help put the tragedy in perspective.
Artifacts of 9/11 share 'pieces of truth' in victims stories
Two seniors are recovering, thanks to five heroes who pulled them out of their burning car....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans rescue couple from burning car
The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana is partnering with New Morning Star Baptist...
Project Restore closet opens in Bastrop church