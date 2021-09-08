Advertisement

Arrest made after Arkansas man shot in Morehouse Parish

John Bradshaw, 24 - booked into Morehouse Parish Jail.
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEEKMAN, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened Sept. 4 in the Beekman area.

According to officials, John Bradshaw Jr., 24, met a group in the Beekman area and pursued that group as they left to return to Arkansas. Bradshaw is accused of firing several shots at the fleeing vehicle, hitting someone inside.

Investigators identified Water Giller, of Arkansas, as the victim in the shooting. He was transported to a Crossett hospital where he later died from his injury.

The news release states Bradshaw turned himself in Tuesday afternoon without incident and was booked into Morehouse Parish Jail.

Bradshaw was booked on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

