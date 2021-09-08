Advertisement

1-year-old twins conjoined at head separated in rare surgery

The 1-year-old twins, whose names were not released, are expected to make a full recovery from...
The 1-year-old twins, whose names were not released, are expected to make a full recovery from their separation surgery. They were born conjoined at the backs of their heads last August.(Source: American Friends of Soroka Medical Center via Facebook)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISRAEL (Gray News) - A pair of 1-year-old twins, who were born conjoined at the back of the head, can look each other in the eyes for the first time after a rare separation surgery.

The sisters underwent the complicated, 12-hour surgery Thursday at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel. The operation went well, doctors say, and the twins are expected to make a full recovery, according to The New York Times.

“It was a moment of weeping and laughter with the family,” said Dr. Mickey Gideon, director of pediatric neurosurgery at the hospital. “For the first time, the family can hold the babies separately.”

The twins, whose names were not released, were born conjoined at the backs of their heads last August.

A medical team of 50 prepared for their separation surgery for months, the Times reports. The preparations involved skin and tissue expanders, 3D models and virtual reality technology.

The rare operation has only been performed about 20 times worldwide, Gideon says.

Conjoined twins occur once in every 50,000 to 60,000 births, according to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Cases where twins are born joined at the head, or craniopagus twins, are the least common, occurring only 2% of the time.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

217 Stacy Drive in Monroe
UPDATE: Victim in Monroe shooting has died, suspect wanted
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
Man wanted for attempted murder
Monroe man wanted for attempted murder
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
The FBI Task Force and Ouachita Parish Fire Department helped search for the boy.
Woman accused of reporting her son missing after extensive alcohol and drug use

Latest News

The election bill is just one of several controversial laws supported by Gov. Greg Abbott and...
Texas governor signs controversial election bill into law
Pete Lopez, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran, died after battling COVID-19 for almost a month. His...
COVID-19 patient dies amid family’s legal battle to get him ivermectin
A judge ordered the hospital to administer ivermectin to the patient, but according to his...
Family: Hospital refused to treat Vietnam veteran battling COVID-19 with ivermectin
Idaho public health leaders are letting the state's northern hospitals ration health care...
Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge