West Monroe man accused of setting stolen vehicle on fire

Chance Vincent Pybas
Chance Vincent Pybas(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a West Monroe man accused of stealing a car and setting it on fire.

According to arrest records, Chance Vincent Pybas was arrested on Sept. 6, 2021, in connection with a vehicle stolen from USA Truck Plaza in Calhoun.

Records state that the investigation began after the Ouachita Parish Fire Department called the sheriff’s office for assistance in a stolen vehicle and arson investigation in the 700 block of Slocum Road.

The sheriff’s office says they were able to use the vehicle’s GPS data to track the suspect to a home on Susan Drive, where he was taken into custody. Investigators say the suspect admitted to stealing the vehicle and taking it a joy ride before setting it on fire. They say surveillance video also showed the suspect with the vehicle at various locations.

Pybas was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle as well as multiple bench warrants.

