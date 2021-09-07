Richwood Alderman sounds off on Mayor Brown

Richwood, La. (KNOE) - The election to recall Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown is set for November 13th, and one member of the Richwood Board of Alderman is making his feelings about Brown known.

Alderman Wysinger Cleveland says the most significant problem he has with Mayor Brown is the fact that he hasn’t paid the towns $48,000 debt to the construction company that built Richwood’s multipurpose center.

Mayor Brown acknowledges that the bill needs to be paid and says his administration is working on it.

“There are some court judgments out there that our lawyers are negotiating settlements on,” said Brown.

Cleveland also has a problem with Mayor Brown’s budget. He believes it does nothing to help the people of Richwood.

“It’s nothing but salaries,” Cleveland explained. “Increased money. Its salaries. Nothing goes back to the town of Richwood, the citizens of Richwood.”

Mayor Brown claims that Cleveland is flat-out wrong. In addition, he says he asked Cleveland for help when writing the budget.

“So I have asked for their input for months, and I didn’t get any input until I submitted something,” explained Mayor Brown.

Cleveland is also concerned that Richwood’s Police Chief, who lives 50 miles away, is draining the town’s budget.

“He drives the car home at the town’s expense,” Cleveland told KNOE. “We are trying to save money now. We are trying to cut all expenses down. Get us a local chief that is in our parish.”

Mayor Brown says he has already acknowledged Cleveland’s concern and made a compromise.

“So as of August 2nd, I have mandated that he no longer take the vehicle home with him unless he is specifically placed on call by me,” Brown said.

Despite that, Cleveland says the people of Richwood don’t feel safe because Brown hasn’t prioritized a local chief and the hiring of more officers.

“We have nobody here,” Cleveland explained. “The citizens feel like they have no safety. They have nothing here, and they feel lost and empty.”

Brown said he is concerned the price tag for a recall election will put further strain on the town’s budget.

