Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy that was found dead in an apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 6 has been arrested.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office stated that Kiarra Williams, 30, has been charged with negligent homicide and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison.

On Monday officials were searching for a missing toddler, but ended tragically Monday evening.

Deputies said the two-year-old boy was found drowned in the pool of The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex on South Harrells Ferry Road on Monday, Sept. 6.

The case is still under investigation.

