Monroe police investigating shooting on Stacy Drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they are investigating a shooting. On Tuesday morning, they released the following information.

Just before 6:00 a.m. on September 7, 2021, Monroe Police responded to a shots fired call at 217 Stacy Drive.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim suffering from serious injuries outside of the residence. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the Monroe Police Department were called to the scene and are following up on leads to identify the suspect(s) and to determine the cause of the shooting.

If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).

