Advertisement

Monroe police investigating shooting on Stacy Drive

217 Stacy Drive in Monroe
217 Stacy Drive in Monroe(Google Maps)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they are investigating a shooting. On Tuesday morning, they released the following information.

Just before 6:00 a.m. on September 7, 2021, Monroe Police responded to a shots fired call at 217 Stacy Drive.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim suffering from serious injuries outside of the residence. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the Monroe Police Department were called to the scene and are following up on leads to identify the suspect(s) and to determine the cause of the shooting.

If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for attempted murder
Monroe man wanted for attempted murder
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
The FBI Task Force and Ouachita Parish Fire Department helped search for the boy.
Woman accused of reporting her son missing after extensive alcohol and drug use
Deadly Winnsboro Road shooting under investigation
Gary Landon Harper, 31
Man accused of paying teen for sex at Monroe Circle K

Latest News

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
Generator Safety Tips
LDH: Carbon monoxide poisoning increasing, 4 people have died, 141 taken to the hospital
Richwood
Richwood Alderman sounds off on Mayor Brown