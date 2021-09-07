Feed Your Soul: Staple Sandwich Co

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Staple Sandwich Co. is not your standard food truck. Desi and Dianne Bourgeois created the concept to showcase how local ingredients can do some amazing things.

Desi has been in the food business for nearly three decades.

“I have been in the professional food business, getting paid to cook, since 1991,” said Bourgeois.

The main concepts he uses come from when he was a chef in corporate dining for a tech company in Austin, TX. The company used local ingredients to ensure the food was fresh.

Bourgeois explained, “Those corporate entities, they cared about how their employees experience food and farmers and what they ate and how they ate.”

He tried his hand at farming in his backyard in Austin and realized, with the small plot he had, he could only imagine the issues farmers had on a larger scale.

“We had water issues, we had bug issues, we had heat issues,” Bourgeois said.

Now, his food trucks, Grown & Grazed and Staple Sandwich Co. make sure to incorporate local farm products in their menu items.

Bourgeois said, “To be able to be part of that, and to be able to know that I’m helping them to sustain their family and their farm makes me feel good and makes me feel like I’m contributing to my community.”

When you head to Staple Sandwich Co, you can rest easy knowing you are supporting local farmers.

