Advertisement

AG asks people with information about nursing home transfers, deaths to report it

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are...
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are investigating the deaths of four nursing home residents who were evacuated to at a facility due to Hurricane Ida.(WVUE FOX 8)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by Attorney General Jeff Landry:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking the public for help in his investigation relating to the deaths of nursing home residents transferred to a Waterbury Companies Inc’s warehouse in Independence for Hurricane Ida.

“I encourage anyone with information regarding the transfer, conditions, or deaths of nursing home residents in the Waterbury warehouse to report it online at AGJeffLandry.com or by phone at 888-799-6885,” said Attorney General Landry. “As we work to determine the facts surrounding this tragedy, we appreciate any information you have that may assist us in this investigation.”

The Attorney General’s plea for public assistance comes days after he announced that a team of his investigators at the Louisiana Department of Justice launched a full investigation to determine who decided to move the patients to the warehouse in Independence, who authorized the patients be moved to that facility, who oversaw the movement, who turned away state officials attempting to look into the situation, and how exactly the deaths occurred.

As this is an ongoing investigation, Attorney General Landry will not be making any statements beyond what is in today’s release and in Friday’s video announcement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for attempted murder
Monroe man wanted for attempted murder
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
The FBI Task Force and Ouachita Parish Fire Department helped search for the boy.
Woman accused of reporting her son missing after extensive alcohol and drug use
Deadly Winnsboro Road shooting under investigation
Gary Landon Harper, 31
Man accused of paying teen for sex at Monroe Circle K

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
217 Stacy Drive in Monroe
Monroe police investigating shooting on Stacy Drive
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!