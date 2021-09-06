Woman accused of reporting her son missing after extensive alcohol and drug use

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe woman after conducting a missing child investigation. Investigators say Kawada Rucker reported her 7-year-old child was missing and told authorities she didn’t where he was.

An arrest affidavit states Rucker told investigators she took Xanax, smoked marijuana and drank “a lot of alcohol” earlier in the day. Investigators later learned Rucker had a family friend pick her son up.

Authorities found the child with that family friend and notified Child Protective Services. Rucker is charged with criminal mischief.

The FBI Task Force and Ouachita Parish Fire Department helped search for the boy.

