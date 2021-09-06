Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller updates Ida recovery

Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish(Faith Allen)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, parish leaders, state agencies, community and local service providers will have an update on recovery from Hurricane Ida on Monday at 3 p.m.

In Tangipahoa Parish a boil water advisory is still in effect for areas west of I-55 from Hwy. 40 south.

Also, for Club Deluxe and Veterans Blvd. from Club Deluxe south to Hoffman Rd. There’s also a boil water advisory for everyone on the Manchac water system.

People in Tangipahoa Parish who need water, ice and MRE’s can go to the Hammond or Ponchatoula Walmart locations. Items are being distributed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

EOC Director Dawson Primes says 80% of residents have power restored in the parish and it should be back to 100% by the end of this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Team of the Week!
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Man wanted for attempted murder
Monroe man wanted for attempted murder
The FBI Task Force and Ouachita Parish Fire Department helped search for the boy.
Woman accused of reporting her son missing after extensive alcohol and drug use
Gary Landon Harper, 31
Man accused of paying teen for sex at Monroe Circle K
File photo
State orders immediate closure of nursing homes evacuated to Independence facility

Latest News

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021....
Pres. Biden approves Gov. Edwards’ Major Disaster Declaration request for Hurricane Ida
The BBB of NELA says they're getting reports of price-gouging after Ida.
BBB warning about price-gouging after Ida
The BBB of NELA says they're getting reports of price-gouging after Ida.
BBB warning of price-gouging after Hurricane Ida
Insurance cancellations, non-renewals suspended in Ida-affected parishes