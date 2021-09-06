Advertisement

Monroe man wanted for attempted murder

Man wanted for attempted murder
Man wanted for attempted murder(Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police are searching for a man accused of attempted murder. It stems from a shooting that happened Saturday on South 10th Street.

Police say Joseph Zinnerman shot a bystander during an argument with people. Investigators say the two people were his intended victims.

The person who was shot sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital, police say.

Zinnerman faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Landon Harper, 31
Man accused of paying teen for sex at Monroe Circle K
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores
A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say
File photo
State orders immediate closure of nursing homes evacuated to Independence facility
The City of Bastrop Civil Service Board suspended Carl Givens two weeks after being appointed...
Bastrop Police Chief suspended 2 weeks after appointment

Latest News

Insurance cancellations, non-renewals suspended in Ida-affected parishes
Deadly Winnsboro Road shooting under investigation
The FBI Task Force and Ouachita Parish Fire Department helped search for the boy.
Woman accused of reporting her son missing after extensive alcohol and drug use
Hundreds of people and pets have been rescued
Crew members are still helping Hurricane Ida victims