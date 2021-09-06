Monroe man wanted for attempted murder
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police are searching for a man accused of attempted murder. It stems from a shooting that happened Saturday on South 10th Street.
Police say Joseph Zinnerman shot a bystander during an argument with people. Investigators say the two people were his intended victims.
The person who was shot sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital, police say.
Zinnerman faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.