Advertisement

Gov. Edwards will provide another update Tuesday on Ida recovery efforts

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is continuing to hold news conferences to update the public about the state’s latest recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

His next media briefing will be Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 3 p.m.

He will speak from the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Team of the Week!
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Man wanted for attempted murder
Monroe man wanted for attempted murder
The FBI Task Force and Ouachita Parish Fire Department helped search for the boy.
Woman accused of reporting her son missing after extensive alcohol and drug use
Gary Landon Harper, 31
Man accused of paying teen for sex at Monroe Circle K
File photo
State orders immediate closure of nursing homes evacuated to Independence facility

Latest News

The suspension on the areas was due to Hurricane Ida, according to the USPS.
USPS services to resume in 700, 701, 703, and 704 ZIP Codes
Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
WATCH LIVE: Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller updates Ida recovery
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021....
Pres. Biden approves Gov. Edwards’ Major Disaster Declaration request for Hurricane Ida
The BBB of NELA says they're getting reports of price-gouging after Ida.
BBB warning about price-gouging after Ida