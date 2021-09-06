BBB warning about price-gouging after Ida

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of price-gouging after Hurricane Ida. The BBB of NELA says they’ve already had reports of price gouging.

Jo-Ann Deal with the BBB says it is a crime punishable by a $500 fine, six months in prison, or both.

She says once a state of emergency is declared, a price-gouging ban goes into effect and can last up to 30 days after the state of emergency ends.

If you think a company or business is price-gouging, you can report it to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the BBB’s scam tracker.

Deal says you should include the merchant’s name, address, phone number, price, and a receipt when you make a report. She says it’s always important to keep documentation of any transactions you make in the aftermath of a disaster.

You can call the BBB for more information on price-gouging or other scams after natural disasters at (318) 387-4600. They’ll be closed today, September 6th, for Labor Day, but they’ll be back in the office tomorrow.

You can set up a meeting in person, but you have to do that in advance. They’re located at 1900 N 18th St #411, Monroe, LA 71201.

