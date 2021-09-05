Advertisement

Sally Weaver turns 100 and shares some of her memories

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An emotional birthday celebration took place today for Sally Weaver as she turned 100 years old. Her birthday is September 2nd, but her family decided to have a celebration on Thursday and today so most of her family could join the party.

“I was feeling fine before they start making me cry,” said Weaver.

Weaver says these are tears of joy because she’s able to see more than four generations grow up. While she was a young lady she was in the service. The commanders placed her in charge of driving the ambulance in World War II. Weaver says she and her sister were also singers on the way to Stardom.

“The Crowford Sisters we were, and they gave us a contract to go to Hollywood. My mommy and daddy wouldn’t let us sign it. So we never got to Hollywood,” Weaver said.

They also made a song that was made back in the 1930′s. Weaver heard the song playing as she walked into the building and she became a little emotional.

