Advertisement

Elderly New Orleans man is 13th life claimed by Ida, state health department says

The Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday (Sept. 5) reported the 13th death officially...
The Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday (Sept. 5) reported the 13th death officially linked to Hurricane Ida.(Louisiana Department of Health)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ida’s official death toll climbed to 13 on Sunday (Sept. 5), when the Louisiana Department of Health reported the death of a 74-year-old New Orleans man whose name was not released.

The LDH said the man died of heat exhaustion attributed to the area’s weeklong power outage. Gov. John Bel Edwards also said during his Sunday news conference that a lack of powered oxygen could have contributed to the man’s death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Landon Harper, 31
Man accused of paying teen for sex at Monroe Circle K
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores
A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say
File photo
State orders immediate closure of nursing homes evacuated to Independence facility
The City of Bastrop Civil Service Board suspended Carl Givens two weeks after being appointed...
Bastrop Police Chief suspended 2 weeks after appointment

Latest News

Gov. Edwards speaks from St. James Parish
Gov. Edwards to speak at 1 p.m. Sunday from St. James Parish
She celebrates her 100th birthday
Daisy Gordy was honored by Governor Edwards for her 100th birthday
She was awarded for her 100th birthday
Governor Honors Caldwell Parish Centenarian