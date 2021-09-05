Daisy Gordy was honored by Governor Edwards for her 100th birthday

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Caldwell Parish woman got a special surprise for her 100th birthday. Miss Daisy Gordy celebrated her major milestone back in August. Caldwell Parish Sheriff Clay Bennett awarded her with a certificate signed by Governor John Bel Edwards to commemorate the occasion. Gordy says she is a former Caldwell hospital employee. She even stayed active by working out before hurting her hip four years ago. She shares with us her secret to long life.

“Just take everything as it comes, and try to do right and live right. Take every day do the best you can try to accept what you can’t change and try to improve on what you can,” she said.

She says her alphabet’s backward every morning to keep her mind active.

