Crew members are still helping Hurricane Ida victims

Hundreds of people and pets have been rescued
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many people across the state are working around the clock to help Hurricane Ida victims. The U.S Air Force men, acting Chief of Staff say this is a joint effort with State officials and several Guardsmen. Currently, more than 8,000 officials have come together to help these communities. The U.S. Air Force members have made hundreds of rescues thus far.

“So we have resued 397 citizens and 65 pets,” said Daniel Harlow, U.S. Air Force Acting Cheif of Staff.

State data shows the storm claimed 13 lives and the New Orleans Parish Coroner confirms the most recent death was a 74-year-old man who died from heat-related issues during the extensive power outage.

“After the storm goes, by there’s a lot of power lines, a lot of down trees, so they come there and clear the roads so people can get back to their houses. So we can get power back on and they can start recovering from the effects of the storm, Harlow said.

There’s still a lot that needs to be done and some areas are more severe than others. This is delaying a sense of normalcy for thousands of people.

“We’re starting to see some areas come back on power. However, you have the lower-lying area like LaFee, Grand Isle, Lower Plaquemine that water is still on the street. We can’t get to the point of clearing the roads because were still waiting for the water to subside. There are some people Hurricane Ida impacted more than Katrina, Reta, or any other storms,” Harlow said.

Crews plan to continue helping the community recover from this deadly and destructive storm.

