WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards discusses Ida damage to Livingston, St. Helena, and St. Tammany parishes

News conference originally scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about damage from Hurricane Ida to Livingston, St. Helena, and St. Tammany parishes at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.

The news conference will be live streaming in this story.

