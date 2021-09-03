West Monroe tree cutters to help in Ida recovery

West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - Businesses in Northeast Louisiana are doing their part to help Louisiana recover following Hurricane Ida. One local business is even prepared to sleep in campers for weeks to help.

Cajun Tree Cutters, located in West Monroe, has responded to South Louisiana for nearly four decades following hurricanes. When owner Troy Cage got a call from friends and family saying they were needed after Ida, he didn’t give it a second thought.

“These people have trees on their homes,” said Cage. “We need to help them try and get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Cage, who has owned the company for 38 years, and his team have responded after several hurricanes, including Katrina.

“We’re all about helping people any way we can, and when I called my son and said hey, we got some people down there that really need us, he said, Dad, when are we going,” Cage told KNOE.

Cage understands the challenges that come with deploying right after a natural disaster.

“It’s hard. You are away from your family. It’s hot,” Cage explained. “People are upset. It’s heartbreaking to see what they are going through.”

With power out in most of Southern Louisiana, Cage and his family have decided to avoid hotels this time around.

“Luckily, we have campers,” Cage said. “We have two campers. We are going to bring our campers to stay in.”

Gas shortages are also a problem in the southern portion of the state. Cage says his team is prepared. Following Katrina, he regularly had to drive 100 miles in search of fuel.

“We are going to bring down probably two to three hundred gallons of fuel which should hold us out for a week or two,” Cage said. “Then we will have to make runs back to Monroe or the nearest gas station.”

Cage says he will stay as long as it takes.

“Katrina, we expected two or three weeks,” he explained. “I was there six months, and from what my friends are telling me, it’s worse than Katrina.”

Cage feels bad he’s leaving his customers in Northeast Louisiana behind, but knows they would understand if they had a tree on their house.

