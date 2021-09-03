Microburst hits West Monroe, hundreds lose power

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A microburst came out of nowhere and caught everyone off guard Wednesday night in West Monroe. It hit around 7:45 p.m. People say they were blindsided by the storm. It tore a roof off Ouachita Wholesale on Arkansas Road.

“It’s completely unexpected. I know last night we had that real quick storm popped up out of nowhere,” said Jason Ford.

Ford owns the property that houses Ouachita Wholesale. He said he and the manager were both shocked when they arrived and saw the mess this morning.

“I walked in and there was just water everywhere and I didn’t know what happened,” said Jill Duffy, a sales representative for Ouachita Wholesale.

Ceiling tiles and insulation covered the floors inside the building. A neighbor said he heard strong winds and commotion, and he couldn’t believe it when he looked outside.

“I saw the roof behind us here just lift up and hit the powerline which set fireballs off up and down the power lines and the whole roof blew off in the neighbor’s yard and hit her house,” said neighbor Chris Barkley.

Barkley said no one expected something like this, and then all of a sudden things went dark.

“Shorted out three transformers right behind us on this pole right here,” said Barkley.

The microburst didn’t stop here though. The top half of this tree was snapped off in Hasley Cemetery, covering loved one’s headstones with limbs and debris. The City Parks and Recreation Director said they’re working to clean up three fallen trees in Kiroli Park, along with a tree at Highland Park trails.

Crews are still working on restoring power for everyone as quickly as possible.

