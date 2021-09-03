Advertisement

Man accused of paying teen for sex at Monroe Circle K

Gary Landon Harper, 31
Gary Landon Harper, 31(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A 31-year-old Bastrop man is accused of paying a teenager for sex in Monroe.

Gary Landon Harper was arrested and is being charged in the case. Records filed with the 4th Judicial District Court in Ouachita Parish detail what Monroe PD investigators say led up to Harper’s arrest.

Documents state that the suspect’s name was not known to the victims. However, the victim reported that a friend said to add “Ole Harp” on Snapchat. Documents state “Ole Harp” ended up paying $150 for sex with the teen. Investigators say he picked up the child in Monroe after midnight on Aug. 26, 2021. They say he took the child to a Circle K in the 1400 block of Sterlington Road, commonly known as U.S. Highway 165. Authorities believe the crime was committed there, in Harper’s truck. The victim told investigators that “Ole Harp” was believed to be much younger.

Surveillance video helped authorities identify Harper, documents state.

Harper was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Sept. 2, 2021, on a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. A federal investigation against Harper is also open.

