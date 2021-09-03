LDH: Hurricane Ida storm-related death toll rises to 10

The following is information from the Louisiana Department of Health:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 10 total storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ida.

The St. John the Baptist Parish coroner has confirmed the death of a 59-year-old male who died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator he was believed to have run run inside his residence. The coroner has confirmed this death is considered storm-related.

The 9 storm-related deaths previously confirmed by LDH include:

3 individuals who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Jefferson Parish: a 17-year-old male, a 23-year-old female and a 54-year-old female.

A 65-year-old female who drowned in floodwaters in Jefferson Parish.

3 deaths of nursing home residents related to the facility under investigation in Tangipahoa Parish. Those included a 59-year-old female from Jefferson Parish, a 52-year-old male from Orleans Parish, and a 77-year-old male from Terrebonne Parish.

A 60-year-old Ascension Parish male who died after a tree fell on a house.

An Orleans Parish male, age unknown, who drowned after driving through floodwater.

LDH reminds residents that carbon monoxide from generators is deadly. Only use a generator in a well-ventilated area and place away from structures, at least 20 feet away from your home, windows, and doors. Carbon monoxide poisoning was among the leading causes of death during storm events in 2020.

