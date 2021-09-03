Advertisement

LDH: Hurricane Ida storm-related death toll rises to 10

The Louisiana Department of Health says STD healthcare across the state has improved, despite a...
The Louisiana Department of Health says STD healthcare across the state has improved, despite a report from CDC.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is information from the Louisiana Department of Health:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 10 total storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ida.

The St. John the Baptist Parish coroner has confirmed the death of a 59-year-old male who died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator he was believed to have run run inside his residence. The coroner has confirmed this death is considered storm-related.

The 9 storm-related deaths previously confirmed by LDH include:

  • 3 individuals who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Jefferson Parish: a 17-year-old male, a 23-year-old female and a 54-year-old female.
  • A 65-year-old female who drowned in floodwaters in Jefferson Parish.
  • 3 deaths of nursing home residents related to the facility under investigation in Tangipahoa Parish. Those included a 59-year-old female from Jefferson Parish, a 52-year-old male from Orleans Parish, and a 77-year-old male from Terrebonne Parish.
  • A 60-year-old Ascension Parish male who died after a tree fell on a house.
  • An Orleans Parish male, age unknown, who drowned after driving through floodwater.

LDH reminds residents that carbon monoxide from generators is deadly. Only use a generator in a well-ventilated area and place away from structures, at least 20 feet away from your home, windows, and doors. Carbon monoxide poisoning was among the leading causes of death during storm events in 2020.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Bank in Monroe on U.S. Highway 165
UPDATE: California man accused of trying to rob Monroe bank
“I saw the roof behind us here just lift up and hit the powerline which set fireballs off up...
Microburst hits West Monroe, hundreds lose power
Ms. Brewington was arrested as the sheriff's office closed out a monthlong investigation.
Woman claims to have ‘maybe an ounce’ of weed, authorities find 20 lbs.
Winn Parish is joining St. Mary and St. Tammany parishes as 'second amendment sanctuaries.'
Winn Parish becomes ‘second amendment sanctuary’
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him

Latest News

Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores
Gary Landon Harper, 31
Man accused of paying teen for sex at Monroe Circle K
A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say
The City of Bastrop Civil Service Board suspended Carl Givens two weeks after being appointed...
Bastrop Police Chief suspended 2 weeks after appointment