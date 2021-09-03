Advertisement

Fisherman bitten by shark after falling off ship off Grand Isle

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Grand Isle, LA (KPLC) - A 64-year-old crew member on a fishing vessel is in critical condition after he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark off the coast of Grand Isle Friday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 12:51 a.m. from personnel aboard the fishing vessel Moon Glow stating a crew member had been attacked by a shark and sustained a severe leg injury. Officials say the vessel was approximately 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle.

The man had reportedly been untangling fishing nets from the vessel’s propeller when he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark of an unknown size and species, officials say.

Crew members aboard the Moon Glow applied a tourniquet to the man’s partially amputated leg and radioed for help.

Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medical evacuation. A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter responded to the scene. When the helicopter crew arrived, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer administered first aid and applied a new tourniquet to the man’s leg.

The crew hoisted the injured man and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans in critical condition.

