FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FEMA is providing many different types of help to Hurricane Ida survivors.

One of the available forms of assistance right now is Critical Needs Assistance, which can provide a one-time award of up to $500 to eligible survivors. Housing assistance is also available to eligible survivors.

To be eligible, survivors need to be residents of a parish that was included in the federal disaster declaration, and need to first apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by calling (800) 621-3362.

You can apply for FEMA aid if you live in the following parishes:

  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • East Baton Rouge
  • East Feliciana
  • Iberia
  • Iberville
  • Jefferson
  • LaFourche
  • Livingston
  • Orleans
  • Plaquemines
  • Pointe Coupee
  • St. Bernard
  • St. Charles
  • St. Helena
  • St. James
  • St. John the Baptist
  • St. Martin
  • St. Mary St. Tammany
  • Tangipahoa
  • Terrebonne
  • Washington
  • West Baton Rouge
  • West Feliciana

Once someone has applied for FEMA assistance, the case will be reviewed.

+ More Ida coverage here, including recovery efforts and resources

Learn more about FEMA assistance for housing and other needs and what to expect after applying for assistance.

